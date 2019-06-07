SCCL emerges highest taxpaying entity in Telangana

By | Published: 1:28 am

Hyderabad: The State owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), which has achieved tremendous growth in terms of coal production and sales, emerged as the highest tax payer entities in the State during the past five years.

The SCCL made a net contribution of Rs 27,467 crore to the exchequer in the form of different taxes from 2014-15 to 2018-19. Of this, Rs 13,105 crore was paid to the State and Rs 14,362 crore to the Centre.

In addition to royalty, VAT, contract tax, State GST, dividends and nine such other taxes are being paid by SCCL to the State. It has been paying Central GST, Service Tax, Customs duty tax, Swachh Bharat cess, Krishi Kalyan cess, GST compensation cess, Clean energy cess, NMIT and 21 such different taxes to the Central Government. In 2014-15, SCCL paid Rs 1,996.58 crore to State and Rs 1,863.11 crore to Centre i.e. a total of Rs 3,859.69 crore. In 2018-19, the SCCL paid Rs 3,348.40 crore to the State and Rs 3,680.45 crore to Centre, a total of 7,028.85 crores as detailed below.

The Singareni collieries paid Rs 8,678.82 crore in the form of Royalty to the State treasury during the past five years. It also paid Rs 1,240.67 crore as VAT, Rs 485.33 crore as CST, Rs 34,205 crore as SGST, Rs 78.83 crore Work Contract Tax and Rs 66.94 crore as entry tax. An amount of Rs 420.66 crore has been paid to the State government in the form of Dividend in the last five years by SCCL.

Similarly SCCL paid Rs 4,846.41 crore towards Clean Energy cess, Rs 4,095.86 crore towards GST compensation cess, Rs 2,441.56 crore towards Advance Tax, Rs 986.64 crore towards Central Excise Duty, Rs 395.73 crore towards Service Tax, Rs 342.05 crore towards Central GST, Rs 201.37 crore towards Stowing Excise Duty and Rs 124.42 crore towards Customs Duty. SCCL paid 402.6 crores as dividend to Central Government during last five years.

Apart from this Singareni paid Rs 1,844 crores to DMFT(District Mineral Fund Trust) for the developmental works to be taken up in six districts where Singareni mines are being operated.