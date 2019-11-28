SCCL employee held on graft charges

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Mancherial: A Deputy Superintendent working for the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) was arrested by sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a coal miner in Srirampur on Thursday.

Adilabad ACB DSP K Bhadraiah said the accused was Badam Venkatesh, Deputy Superintendent working at RK New Tech, an underground mine under Srirampur area, and the complainant was Rathnam Mondaiah.

Venkatesh was caught red-handed while receiving the bribe from Mondaiah. He demanded Rs 20,000 from the miner to prepare a file relating to employment for the complainant’s son Rakesh under medical unfit scheme. He already took Rs 10,000 on November 21. He was harassing the miner seeking the bribe for quite some time.

Mondaiah approached the ACB, who in turn laid a trap for Venkatesh in his office. ACB’s Inspectors Narsimha, Prashanth and Venugopal took part in the operation.

