SCCL ensured coal supply during lockdown, says CMD

Hyderabad: The Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd N Sridhar on Tuesday informed the Union Coal and Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi that the company had ensured uninterrupted supply of coal to thermal power stations despite the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

The Union Minister held a video conference with CMDs of all the coal companies in the country on issues related to production and transportation of coal.

The CMD explained that production of coal was affected due to 16 per cent excess rains that hindered opencast mining this quarter compared to the corresponding period last year. “Despite Covid and rains, the SCCL succeeded in maintaining supply lines with the help of the e-procurement portal.

Director Finance receives award

SCCL Director (Finance) N Balram received “Our Neighbourhood Hero” award by the HDFC Bank.

According to a press release, he received the award for exhibiting utmost efficiency in discharging his duties, and for participating in programmes related to environment and social service.

HDFC senior vice president and zonal head (South) Vishal Bhatia and senior vice president Badri Vishal handed over the citation and shawl to Balram. The citation said that Balram played an important role in taking up plantation of 6,500 saplings in 10 different parts of the Singareni coal belt and another 5,000 saplings in his native village.

