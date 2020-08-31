SCCL in favour of implementing GO 59

By | Published: 11:20 pm

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) on Monday assured the State SC and ST Commission that it would strive for the implementation of GO 59, which proposes reservations in the allotment of works to SC and ST civil and engineering contractors. However, the company would have to take up the issue at the board meeting at the national level for approval.

Commission Chairman Errolla Srinivas reviewed the implementation of the GO in the SCCL here on Monday and said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had formulated the order to realise the dreams of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar to see SCs and STs as contractors. “If implemented in a true spirit, this would help the Dalits who are far away from real uplift in a big way,” he observed.

He recalled that in a survey done by the British in 1942, it was advised that Dalits be encouraged to take up contract work. “After independence, no one bothered about this aspect. It was the Chief Minister of Telangana who brought the GO,” he said. SCCL Director Chandrashekhar said he would take up the issue with the management. He informed the commission that the number of Dalits sent for training overseas had been increased from 7 to 11. He said that the collieries had also announced Ambedkar Jayanthi as a holiday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .