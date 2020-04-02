SCCL Joint Forum gives strike notice, to go on strike a day after lockdown ends

By | Published: 7:05 pm

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Central Trade Unions Joint Forum has given a notice of strike to the company’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD).

The notice given under Section 22(1) of the Industrial Disputes (ID) Act 1947 on Thursday by the forum told the company management that they decided to go on indefinite strike from April 15, which is a day after the lockdown imposed following coronavirus pandemic ends.

The notice was signed by the general secretaries of SCW Union affiliated to AITUC, SCML Union affiliated to INTUC, SCE&W Union affiliated to HMS, SCE Union affiliated to CITU and SCMKS Union affiliated to BMS. The union are part of the Joint Forum.

The demands on which the notice is issued are repayment of one day wage deducted towards Covid-19 Relief Fund, immediate repayment of 50 per cent of wages deducted and to lock down all underground mines under SCCL as per a circular issued by DGMS to maintain social distance and full wages for the period of lock down.

The company officials informed that they have received the notice and no decision is taken on the demands put forth by the SCCL Central Trade Unions Joint Forum. The deduction of wages towards Covid-19 was made following a representation by the recognised union, they said.

Meanwhile, SCCL General Manager (Personnel) A Anand Rao said orders have been issued for lockdown of 22 underground mines as part of precautionary measures to contain coronavirus.

The lockdown came into effect from second shift of on Wednesday and would be in force till third shift on April 14, with the exception of essential staff. There are around 27 underground mines of which only five are mechanised mines like ALP, VK -7 incline, Shanthikhani, GDK -11 A incline and Kondapur. These are functioning along with all opencast (OC) mines, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .