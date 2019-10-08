SCCL land regularisation in Kothagudem: Website rejects applications

By | Published: 12:50 am

Kothagudem: Large number of residents in Kothagudem district was in a dilemma as submission of online applications for regularisation of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) lands as the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) website has not been accepting applications since October 1.

This happened even as the District Collector Rajat Kumar Saini and local MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao in a joint press conference held on August 30 informed the public that they can submit applications till October 15.

It is learnt that public have been visiting Kothagudem Tahsildar office since October 1 complaining that they were not able to submit the applications as the page link given in the website to submit the applications was absent.

When contacted the Collector, he told Telangana Today on Monday that actual last date to submit the applications was September 30 and they have sent a proposal to the government to extend the date in view of representations given by the local public.

‘The page link in the website to submit the applications would be restored in a couple of days. We are pursuing the matter” the Collector added. It was learnt that MLA Venkateswara Rao also contacted the CCLA officials over phone seeking to extend the date for the inconvenience caused.

