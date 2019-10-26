SCCL lands regularisation: Last date extended to Dec 31

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Kothagudem: The State government has extended the last date to submit online applications for regularisation of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) lands till December 31.

It might be noted that the government has issued a GO 76 in this August following the request of MLAs in coal belt areas in view of long pending demand of locals who were living unauthorised on SCCL lands and want them regularised.

The last date to submit the applications as per the provisions of GO 76 was September 30 after which the CCLA website, in which link to submit applications, denied accepting the applications. And many residents appealed to the local legislator to ensure extension of date.

Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao has written a letter to the government seeking to extend the last date. He informed the government that large number of residents in Kothagudem and other places in the district have not submitted applications owing to various reasons.

The date extension has come into force on Oct 25 following a memo issued by Revenue department Special Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Oct 24 and the residents could now submit their applications online, the MLA told the press here on Saturday.

He thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for accepting the request to extend the last date. The extension of late date would benefits residents in coal belt areas such as Khammam, Kothagudem, Mancherial, Bhupalpally, Asifabad, Adilabad, Peddapalli and Jagitial, he said.

The MLA asked the revenue and municipal officials not to cause inconvenience to the applicants and let the process of regularising the lands go ahead smoothly without any scope for corruption.

He also appealed to the public not to go to any middlemen as the whole process was transparent and no one was needed to pay money to middlemen. Kothagudem Municipal Commissioner of A Sampath Kumar, Tahsildar Syed Mujahiddin and others were present.

