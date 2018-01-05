SCCL MD wants this year’s targets realised in advance

By | Published: 6:29 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the ever increasing energy needs of the State, Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), N Sridhar on Friday wanted the officials to ensure that the targets set for the year were realised at all costs well in advance.

During a review meeting with the general managers of the company he said that the production and transportation targets must be met within the next three-months.

He reviewed the progress achieved in the last nine months ending in December. “In the next three-months we must ensure there is supply of 2.10 lakh tonnes of coal per day, to achieve the target. Also, we must prepare for the transportation of the coal,” he said.

Till December, 420 lakh tonnes of coal was produced and another 200 lakh tonnes of coal was expected to be produced in 90 days. It is expected to be completed by March, this year.

In the end of December, 467 lakh tonnes of coal which aided in its nine per cent growth last year, and in the next three months 193 lakh tonnes of coal should be transported.

Till December, 282.9 million cubic meters of Over Burden (OB)was removed. N Sridhar then asked the officials to remove the 14 lakh cubic metres of OB in the next three months.

He reviewed the new mining projects with the relevant area general managers. The mines should be ready to start and the relevant tasks are ordered to be completed within the time limits.