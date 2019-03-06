SCCL offers free driving classes to youth

By | Published: 12:24 am

Yellandu: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is offering free driving training with the objective of extending livelihood support to tribal and non-tribal youth in Maoist affected areas in Yellandu area in the district.

The driving classes are being conducted under the aegis of the SCCL’s service wing Singareni Seva Samithi, Yellandu area chapter.

At a programme at Koyagudem, the area general manager Kandukuri Laxminarayana launched the training classes.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the free driving training classes are meant to support the youth to create self-employment and support their families. He appealed to the youth to make best use of the training.

Personal Manager Ch Laxminarayana informed that the training is of one-month duration and asked the youth not to skip the training classes. A group of 20 eligible unemployed from Koyagudem, Lachagudem, Kistapuram and others areas selected for the training.

If more youth in the villages are willing to attend the training another batch will be commenced next month. Offering free driving classes is an initiative to help villagers evacuated by Koyagudem Open Cast mine, informed the officials.

The SCCL officials, S Srinivas, K Venugopal, Vishranth Kumar, Pottaiah, Satyanarayana Pasi, Md Jameeluddin, Koyagudem sarpanch Uma Surender and others took part in the programme.