SCCL official donates Rs 10,000 to orphanage

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Mancherial: Dossa Satyanarayana, deputy superintendent of SCCL workshop, donated Rs 10,000 to Ananda Nilayam, an orphanage run by Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS)-Mancherial unit, here on Wednesday. He made this gesture on the account of his son cracking a job with in government sector as a project officer.

K Bhaskar Reddy, chairman of IRCS Mancherial and Ch Mahender, vice-chairman thanked Satyanarayana for donating funds to the home. He urged the deputy superintendent to extend his support in the future. He said that the act of kindness would bring respite to inmates of the orphanage. He requested philanthropists to generously make donations to run the voluntary organisation.

