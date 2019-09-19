‘SCCL production going up rapidly’

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) had produced 50.47 million tonnes of coal in 2013-14 fiscal.

“In the last five years, the coal production has been on the increase. In 2018-19, it went up to record 64.41 million tonnes while the profits of SCCL increased year after year. The progress in coal production, transport, sales, profits and increase in turnover stand as a symbol of the State government’s effective and good governance. It is a proud moment for all of us when SCCL fares better than Coal India in almost all parameters.”

The State government, he said, was of the opinion that the key role played by workers, often putting their lives at stake, was important in the coal major’s continuous success. “The hard work put in by workers day and night to extract the coal cannot be calculated or given a valuation in monetary terms,” he said, adding that the government feels that the sweat of every SCCL worker in creating national wealth, “often coming out of jaws of death, is in no way less than the sacrifices of our army personnel fighting at the borders.”

This was precisely the reason why the State government had always been taking measures for the SCCL workers’ welfare and protecting their interests, he said.

Stating that the State government had been increasing the bonus for workers gradually for the last five years, Rao said in 2017-18, each worker was paid Rs 60,369 as part of the 27 per cent profit-sharing. “This year, I am happy to announce that we are increasing the percentage of profit share by another one per cent to 28 per cent.

A perfect Dasara gift: TGBKS leaders

Kothagudem: Impromptu celebrations broke out in the coal belt areas of Kothagudem district after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced Rs 1 lakh bonus for Singareni workers in the Assembly on Thursday.

The workers performed palabhishekam to the Chief Minister’s portrait and burst crackers at mines at Kothagudem, Yellandu, Manuguru and Sathupalli. Celebrations were also seen at the SCCL’s head office at Kothagudem by TBGKS leaders.

However, there were mixed reactions over the profit share of 28 per cent announced for the current financial year. The leaders affiliated to the TGBKS said it was a perfect Dasara gift while leaders of other unions said a 30 per cent bonus would have been better.

Offering share in the profit to the workers began in 1999-2000 when the workers were given 10 per cent bonus. After the TRS came to power in the State, the quantum of bonus was being increased every year.

In 2014-15, it was 21 per cent, followed by 23 per cent (2015-16), 25 per cent (2016-17) and 27 per cent (2017-18). “An increase of even one per cent brings an additional benefit of nearly Rs 40, 000. It is a good decision, we welcome it,” TGBKS leader B Venkat Rao said.

AITUC central committee member Vanga Venkat felt that the workers expected 35 per cent share in the profit this year, at least 30 per cent should have been given. CITU leader M Narasimha Rao said the SCCL earned good profit and it should have been reflected in the bonus. He asked the management to release the bonus at the earliest.

SCCL miners erupt in joy

Peddapalli: SCCL coal miners expressed happiness over Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s announcement of a 28 per cent profit share for workers.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Kothapalli Kumar, working in 7 LEP incline mine in Godavarikhani, appreciated the government for the bonus. The amount would fulfil the financial needs of the workers before Dasara festival, he said, adding that it would encourage workers to work harder and bring more profits to the company.

Another worker and INTUC leader Jagan said it was a big boost for the miners. Last year, the company had given 27 per cent bonus, which was now enhanced to 28 per cent this year, he said, adding that it was, however, very less compared to the trade union’s demand of 35 per cent share.

