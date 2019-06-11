SCCL to plant one crore saplings

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company will be planting one crore saplings under Haritha Haram programme this year.

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar instructed the Singareni Forest and Environmental department to be fully prepared for planting one crore saplings. Over 70 lakh saplings were kept ready at 12 nurseries across 6 districts for this purpose. Arrangements are being made to procure another 30 lakh saplings from other nurseries. Planting of 1 crore saplings will be completed successfully during the monsoon season.

Singareni planted 40.08 lakh saplings in an area of 848.5 hectares and participated in this huge environmental protection programme in 2015 after the launch of the massive green drive by Chief Minister K Chandra Shekhar Rao .

In 2016 one crore saplings were planted in 819 hectares area. In 2017 1.10 crore saplings were planted in 811 hectares area. In 2018, 90.31 lakh saplings were planted in 588 hectares area.

Singareni has played its part in revival of greenery by planting 3.32 crore plants under the Haritha Haram programme.

Most of the saplings planted at Singareni areas are growing healthily. Saplings like mango, guava and orange were distributed at nearby areas are also growing very well. Company has also distributed eucalyptus trees to poor farmers.

Singareni has identified plant species which are becoming extinct in the forests and growing them in their own 12 nurseries at 6 districts. These plants are being grown mostly on the overburden dumps and open places.