SCCL ramps up facilities at hospitals

Hyderabad: To ensure better Covid-19 treatment for its employees, the management of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has made Rs eight crore worth of medicines, PPE kits and other equipment readily available across all its area hospitals. The company also decided to recruit 21 doctors on a temporary basis.

In a video conference on Monday, SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar instructed the authorities concerned to increase the number of beds allocated to Covid-19 patients by another 600 in addition to the existing 643 beds.

He also assured that the management was ready to procure more equipment, PPE kits and medicines in addition to the existing stocks. He wanted the medical officials to remain on alert as the number of cases were increasing and warned against any negligence towards providing treatment to Covid-19 patients.

Officials said tests were conducted on 10,583 persons where 2,384 were tested positive in Singareni hospitals. Of this, 1,208 persons are undergoing treatment in Singareni quarentine centres and another 226 are being treated in Singareni hospitals.

While about 83 patients who were in critical condition have been shifted to Hyderabad, about 226 persons were recovered and discharged. SCCL Directors S Chandrashekhar and Balaram and Chief Medical Officer M Srinivas, were present.