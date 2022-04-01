SCCL sets records in coal production, turnover

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has set a record for coal production in the financial year 2021-22, producing 650 lakh tonnes of coal, the highest since its inception.

It also achieved a new record turnover of Rs.26,000 crore and registered significant growth on all fronts this financial year compared to last year. The SCCL, which produced 505 lakh tonnes of coal in 2020-21, has set a new record by producing 650 lakh tonnes of coal in the current financial year (2021-22) registering a growth of 28.6 per cent. Coal transport grew by 35 per cent and overburden removal by 20.4 per cent.

Singareni also achieved the highest turnover of around Rs 26,000 crore in its history that is 47 per cent higher than the turnover of Rs 17,669 crore the previous year. Compared to Coal India, Singareni is also a leader in coal production and transport growth.

Of the total 650 lakh tonnes of coal production, Singareni supplied 127.9 lakh tonnes of coal to meet the electricity needs of Telangana. Apart from Telangana, SCCL supplied coal to AP, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra Gencos, NTPC and Karnataka Power Corporation along with other thermal power plants.

With this, Singareni transported coal and provided electricity to power companies in almost all the States of South India. Apart from these, it supplied 118.79 lakh tonnes of coal for all other industries like cement, ceramics, paper, sponge and iron ore, contributing for the production of their products.

Although Singareni had set a target of 680 lakh tonnes of coal production for the financial year 2021-22, shortage of explosives hampered production. Ammonium nitrate, which is used for preparing explosives, is imported for carrying out blasting in open cast mines.

Owing to the war between Ukraine and Russia, there was a shortage of explosives. However, under the guidance of SCCL CMD N Sridhar, Singareni continued to produce coal with alternative arrangements and achieved the highest production of 650 lakh tonnes in its history.

For a permanent solution to the explosives problem, Singareni has set up another unit at Mammdamarri in addition to the two explosives production units.

The Singareni Thermal Power Station has generated 9,353 million units of electricity in the financial year 2021-22 and supplied 8,808 million units to the Telangana State Power Grid. In 2021-22, it topped the list of state-run thermal power plants operated by the State governments with the best Plant Load Factor (PLF). It registered 100 per cent PLF in November 2021 and March 2022.

The 219 MW solar plants installed at eight locations across Singareni have generated 266.37 million units of electricity as on March 31. This has saved up to Rs.130.20 crore in electricity bills paid by Singareni.

Sridhar said in view of the growing demand for coal, five new mines were being set up in this financial year and coal production from the Naini block in Odisha will also start this year, thereby achieving coal production of 700 lakh tonnes by 2022-23.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .