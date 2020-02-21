SCCL staff wants liaison officer for BCs

By | Published: 10:38 pm

Hyderabad: Representatives of the Singareni Backward Classes Employees Association on Friday met Director (Operations) S Chandrashekhar and submitted a memorandum, urging the management to appoint a chief liaison officer exclusively for BCs.

P Srinivas, the association president, said the 49 per cent-strong BC employees of the SCCL required someone to communicate their voice to the management. The association argued that a similar structure was in place for the SC/ST employees of the company.

The BC employees said the Union government, through an office memo in 1996, suggested the appointment of liaison officers in all public sector companies. The association further requested the management to consider the appointment of general manager P Sathiah as the chief liaison officer for BCs. The liaison officer will help in compiling all reports regarding the implementation of reservations and sort out service-related complaints, they said.

Office-bearers of the association, including vice-president B Hariprasad, joint secretary K Rajender and treasurer M Damodar Rao, were present.

