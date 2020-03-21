SCCL to be closed during Janata Curfew

By | Published: 8:24 pm

Hyderabad: All the 18 opencast mines and 27 underground mines of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) which operate even on Sundays will be closed on March 22, to allow all the employees and miners to observe ‘Janata Curfew’. Orders in this regard have been issued by the Chairman And Managing Director, N Sridhar, on Saturday.

According to a statement, the contractors who remove Over Burden (OB) in open cast mines were also asked to stop their work to obey the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

As a result, all activities except for emergency work will come to a halt on Sunday.

The SCCL management also urged the family member of its staff to observe self quarantine from 6 am on Sunday till 6 am on Monday. The management also wanted everyone to ring bells or clasp along with the sirens that will go on at 5pm.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter