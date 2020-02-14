SCCL to expand Medapalli open cast mining ops

By | Published: 1:34 am

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is planning to expand Medapalli Open Cast Coal Mining capacity located at Ramagundam Area-I in Peddapalli district soon. The mining capacity will be increased from 3 million tonnes per annum (tpa) to five million tpa, with an investment of Rs 219.82 crore.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) accorded terms of reference (ToR) last month. Upon receiving environment clearance (EC), the SCCL is likely to commence works by September this year. The project will spread over 1,145 hectares and will create direct employment to 540 persons and contractual to 347 persons.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .