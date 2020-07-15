SCCL to plant 35 lakh saplings on July 23

By | Published: 9:39 pm

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) will plant 35 lakh saplings as part of the nation-wide ‘Vana Mahotsav’ to be conducted by the coal companies across the country. While Coal India has set a target of planting 40 lakh saplings, the SCCL offered to plant 35 lakh saplings to increasing greenery.

In a video conference on ‘Vana Mahotsav’ chaired by Union Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain on Wednesday, the chairpersons and managing directors of all major coal and lignite companies in the country participated. Anil Kumar Jain appreciated the SCCL management for voluntarily taking up the onus of planting 35 lakh saplings and lauded various environment-friendly initiatives taken up by the company.

Speaking on the occasion, SCCL chairman and managing director N Sridhar said the company had been planting 65-70 lakh saplings every year for the past five years under the State government’s Telangana ku Haritha Haaram programme, besides distributing over 30 lakh saplings in the surrounding villages free of cost. For the current year, the company has raised about 35.47 lakh saplings in its 11 nurseries, he said.

“All the 35.47 lakh saplings will be planted in about 804 acres at 15 locations on July 23 as part of the Vana Mahotsav, across the State,” Sridhar informed. So far, the SCCL had planted about 5.25 crore saplings in about 12,712 hectares with 75 per cent survival rate.

