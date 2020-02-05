SCCL to set up unit in Odisha

By | Published: 12:49 am 12:53 am

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) will start with 5 lakh tonnes of coal production from its Naini block in Odisha from March 2021.

A decision to this effect was taken at the Area General Managers meeting headed by SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar here at Singareni Bhavan on Tuesday. The meeting discussed steps to be taken to speed up several works in two of the allocated mines Naini and New Patrapada in Odisha and set up deadlines for each activity.

The CMD while appreciating the initiatives taken by the officers to start mining of 350 million tonne capacity Naini coal block, said that efforts must be taken to get all necessary approvals within stipulated time. The SCCL has already started talking with the Revenue and Forest Departments of the Angul district in Odisha to secure 783.27 hectares of forest land at a cost of Rs 450 crore. A permission for this will sought at the next SCCL Board of Directors meeting. The feasibility report of this project will also get a green signal from the board.

Similarly acquisition of private lands from three villages in the district will be completed by June this year, a SCCL statement said. While environmental clearances must be obtained by July, an agency for Mine Development and Operations will also be finalised. The SCCL which is keen on kick start coal production from March 2021, aims at reaching a production target of 100 lakh tonnes of coal within an year.

JV for Railway Line

For faster movement of coal the SCCL is entering into a joint venture with the Coal India operated companies in the vicinity. The coal company is ready to invest into the railway line project to link the Naini mines with the railways. A decision to start drilling in the New Patrapada mine which has a capacity of 1,000 million tonne, was also taken up during the meeting. The CMD has directed the Singareni (Naini) General Manager Vijayarao to start drilling and also to prepare a Mining map consisting of the extent of coal available in that block. Rao said a comprehensive drilling plan of 54 Boer Holes for Naini block has been prepared.

While the SCCL set a target of 670 lakh tonnes of coal production for the year 2020-21, the target for removal of Over Burden (OB) is set at 450 million cubic meters. The CMD also directed the officials to take up production of additional 5 lakh tonnes from the five newly created Open Cast mines of the company that includes Kistaram OC -16 lakh tonnes, VK OC -10 lakh tonnes, and Medepalli -6 lakh tonnes.

SCCL Directors S Shankar, B Bhaskar Rao, N Balram, ED Coal Movement J Alwyn, Adviser Projects DN Prasad, ED Forestry Surendra Pande and other senior officers were present at the meeting.

