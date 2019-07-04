SCCL to start production from 3 new mines

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is working on three new opencast coal mines as part of its efforts to optimise extraction of reserves so as to meet the increasing demand from its bulk consumers.

By taking production from three of its new projects — Kistaram opencast near Sathupalli, Indaram opencast mine near Srirampur and KTK-3 in Bhupalpallym— SCCL authorities plan to offset the impact due to closure of two of its opencast mines — at Dorli in Bellampalli and Medipalli in Ramagundam.

The coal company, which achieved a production of 64.4 million tonnes in 2018-19, is making efforts to get environmental clearance for all its new projects, including those in pipeline. The Kistaram opencast mine is almost ready in all aspects and in a month’s time, the work on the removal of the overburden would begin. With a capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), the mine is expected to go a long way in its plans to jack up the production by nearly 6 million tonnes.

The Indaram Opencast Project (Indaram OCP) was proposed with conversion of two UG mines (IK 1 Incline and IK 1 A incline) to extract the balance reserves as further mining by underground method was found unviable. It has a rated capacity of 1.5 million tonnes.

KTK-OC 3 with a rated capacity of 2.3 million tonnes is meant for exploitation of part reserves of the Bhupalpally Block-I and Bhupalpally Shaft Block-I in North Western part of the Mulugu coal belt in central part of the Godavari Valley Coal field.

Reviewing the company plans to step up the production of coal during the monsoon, SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar on Thursday asked all the area general managers to pay attention to the coal supplies to consumers in the next three months, especially all through the rainy season. He wanted them to ensure adequate production and stock to meet the demand.

C&MD to meet Odisha CM

N Sridhar reviewed the work progress on the Naini coal block in Odisha, which is expected to start production by the end of next year. He said he would meet the Chief Minister of Odisha soon to discuss issues related to mining of coal from the block.

