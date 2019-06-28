SCCL to supply coal to NTPC

By | Published: 8:01 pm

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) will supply 80 lakh tonnes of coal to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in 2019-20.

The SCCL reached an understanding with the NTPC to this effect on Friday. The agreement was signed by NTPC Chief General Manager (Fuel Transport – New Delhi) SD Prasad and SCCL General Manager, Marketing, Anthony Raja, at Singareni Bhavan.

This coal will be supplied to the thermal power plants of NTPC located in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

The Singareni will supply different grades of coal from its Sattupalli, Manuguru, Mandamarri, Ramagundam and other mines. Officials of both the companies held detailed discussions on logistics for lifting coal from different areas of the SCCL.

Prasad said the Singareni had been supplying coal to NTPC plants for decades and appreciated the efforts being made by the coal firm to ensure timely supplies. “Singareni is much better when compared to Coal India in supplies,” he added.

