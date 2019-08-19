SCCL worker dies of heart attack

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Mancherial: A contract worker employed by SCCL as a truck driver died of heart attack at an open cast project in Srirampur Area on Monday.

Sources said the deceased was Sogari Srinivas (30), a migrant worker from Chandrapur of Maharashtra, and resident of a Guttadaripalli village near Srirampur.

Srinivas complained of chest pain in the morning and had bouts of epileptic attacks while driving the truck on Sunday morning. He was shifted to a private hospital. He died at the hospital while undergoing treatment. On learning about this, residents of the village staged a dharna carrying the body, demanding compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the kin of the driver. The management of SCCL agreed to give compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

The deceased is survived by his wife Laxmi, a daughter and son. He migrated to Srirampur in search of livelihood a few years ago. It may be recalled that the family of a labourer, who died while working in an open cast project, was paid ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh a few months back.

