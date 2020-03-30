SCCL workers go on flash strike after police thrash worker in Bhupalpally

By | Published: 6:23 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Police allegedly thrashed a worker of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) while he was returning home from duty late on Saturday night. This has led to protests by the other workers on Monday.

A Haulage operator in Kakatiya Khani (KTK) incline-1 in Bhupalpally, Mukkera Ravi was returning home after completing his duty in second shift (3pm to 11pm) when he was stopped by the police at the Subhash Nagar check post.

Though Ravi told them that he is worker with the SCCL and showed the ID card. The policemen there had beaten him up and left him with bruises on his buttocks and waist. “I told the officer at the check post I am a Singareni worker and returning home from duty. But he abused me and beat me repeatedly. I produced the ID card given by SCCL which clearly states I am a staff member engaged on emergency duty,” Ravi told the media men.

The workers who came to know about the incident boycotted duties across all the mines and staged a protest against the police brutality. They said they do not want to work under these circumstances forced by the Coronavirus pandemic. They demanded that paid holidays be declared to the employees during the period of lockdown.

Meanwhile, Bhupalpally DSP A Sampath Rao said they had received a complaint from the worker regarding the incident on Sunday morning. “We are enquiring into the matter and will take action against the constable,” he added.

