Scenes of the valley

By | Published: 5:47 pm

Artist Sireesha Srinivas art show was a well-attended affair with dignitaries and celebrities alike seen at the do. She is the wife of Dr B Srinivas, IPS, ADG, J&K.Her art exhibition ‘Reminiscences (Kashmir on Canvas)’ was inaugurated by chief guest Anurag Sharma, IPS, advisor (Home), while playback singer Sunitha Upadrashta was the guest of honour. The display will be on display till December 17. The exhibition has paintings that include landscapes, figurative, still life, drawings and abstract works with Kashmir on Canvas.

Sireesha spent more than two decades in Kashmir valley and has been witness to the tumultuous changes that Kashmir passed through all these years. She put up her first solo exhibition in the Hungarian International Cultural Centre in New Delhi and since then she has participated in various art exhibitions at Jaipur, Jammu, Amritsar, Goa and Delhi. Many of her artworks have found a place of pride in corporate offices, government office and private art collectors.

The proceeds from the sale of paintings will be given to families of the martyrs of J&K Police and to martyrs of Telangana Police. Hailing from South India, Sireesha completed her Master’s degree before marrying Dr Srinivas, an IPS officer belonging to Hyderabad and working as Addl. DG (Intelligence) in Jammu and Kashmir Cadre.

Sireesha made her foray into the art world as an amateur self-taught artist as there has been a little premium for formal training in art in Kashmir. It is the reminiscences of the memorable time spent amidst the magical mountains that Sireesha expresses in her art with great zest and finesse.

