Scents of memories

By | Published: 4:05 pm 6:16 pm

Have you ever felt that a certain kind of smell reminds you of a particular experience in your life? According to recent findings, memories are stronger when the original experiences are accompanied by unpleasant odours.The study broadens our understanding of what can drive Pavlovian responses and points to how negative experiences influence our ability to recall past events.

“These results demonstrate that bad smells are capable of producing memory enhancements in both adolescents and adults, pointing to new ways to study how we learn from and remember positive and negative experiences,” explained Catherine Hartley, assistant professor in New York University’s Department of Psychology, and lead author of the study published in the Journal of Learning and Memory.

The impact of negative experiences on memory has long been shown–and is familiar to us. For example, if you are bitten by a dog, you may develop a negative memory of the dog that bit you, and your negative association may also go on to generalise to all dogs. Moreover, because of the trauma surrounding the bite, you are likely to have a better recollection of it than you would other past experiences with dogs.”The generalisation and persistence in memory of learned negative associations are core features of anxiety disorders, which often emerge during adolescence,” Hartley noted.The researchers used bad smells because they can be ethically administered in studying children.

While participants viewed images from one category, unpleasant smells were sometimes circulated through the device to the mask; while viewing images from the other category, unscented air was used. This allowed the researchers to examine memory for images associated with a bad smell as well as for generalisation to related images.The odors were blends of chemical compounds provided by a local perfumer and included scents such as rotting fish and manure.

As the subjects viewed the images, the scientists measured perspiration from the palm of the subjects’ hands as an index of arousal–a common research technique used to confirm the creation of a negative association (in this case, of a bad smell). The researchers also found that individuals with larger arousal responses at the point when they might experience either a bad smell or clean air while viewing the image, regardless of whether or not smell was actually delivered, had better memory 24 hours later. This suggests that unpredictability or surprise associated with the outcome leads to better memory.