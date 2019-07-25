SCERT likely to make coding part of curriculum

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:50 pm

Hyderabad: After successfully organizing a training programme in coding for students of the Telangana State Model School at Palamakula, the School Education department is exploring the possibilities of introducing coding in the curriculum for all Model Schools.

Recently, about 20 students of classes IX to XII, who did not have any technological background, were randomly picked and trained in programming languages including Python, C, C++, and Hadoop among others for 20 days. This was done using a self-learning tool along with laptops provided by a Hyderabad-based company.

These students, who made their mark in the programming languages in the school phase, were first generation learners in their families and their parents work as daily wage labourers and auto-rickshaw drivers.

Now the task of studying the learning outcomes of these students has been entrusted by the department to the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

“Engineering students acquire these skills during the course work or by enrolling in coaching centres. But these school students have shown exceptional programming skills with basic training and they have the potential to become experts by the time they complete graduation. The SCERT has been asked to study the learning outcome levels of students. Based on the recommendations, the department will take a call on whether to make coding part of the curriculum or not,” a senior official said.

Apart from training in programming languages, the 194 Model Schools are providing intensive long-term coaching for competitive examinations like Joint Entrance Examination, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, and Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Tests from this year. The idea is to take secure as many as seats in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology, and prominent engineering and medical colleges across the country.

For the academic year 2018-19, eight students from these schools cracked JEE-Main. This apart, a record number of 482 students were selected for the six-year integrated B Tech programme at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies-Basar in 2018-19.

