Schemes curb child marriages in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Kalyana Lakshmi, a scheme that provides financial assistance to poor families to perform marriages of daughters, is turning out to be a weapon for the staff of Child Line in pursuing parents against marrying their underage daughters.

During this marriage season (April to June 27), Child Line received 67 calls about child marriages being performed in erstwhile Nalgonda district. Of these, 23 were from Suryapet, seven from Yadadri-Bhongir and 37 from Nalgonda districts. With the help of police and local officials, Child Line staff succeeded in preventing 37 child marriages in erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Child Line district coordinator K Mahesh told Telangana Today that one of the tough tasks before them was to reach the marriage venue in time as the calls were received hardly one or two hours before the ‘muhurtham’. Convincing the parents was another risky task because there were instances of relatives trying to assault the staff.

Mahesh said Kalyana Lakshmi came to their rescue in stopping child marriages on several occasions, with even adamant and aggressive parents giving in when they were told that the family would not be able to avail of the scheme if they went ahead with the marriage of their underage daughters. “The parents were also informed that they would not be able to claim the benefits of KCR Kits should the minor bride conceive,” he said. If the parents still were unconvinced, the bride had to be shifted to Bala Sadan or a rescue home, which was quite an exercise.

The officials would leave the marriage venue after the parents gave a written assurance that they would not get their minor daughters married. Several parents agreed to call off the marriage after being counselled about the two schemes, the official said.

In four cases — two each in Nalgonda and Devarakonda mandals — the Kalyana Lakshmi argument worked wonderfully with the parents, who got convinced about the benefits of calling off a child marriage. In some cases, the parents do not budge even if they are warned of a police case being booked against them. “Parents are slowly beginning to realise that it would be better to wait till the daughters attain the marriageable age and avail of the government benefits,” Mahesh said.

In 2018, Child Line received 64 calls alerting them about child marriages, but this figure was overtaken this year in the summer marriage season alone. It underlines the need to take up sincere efforts to create awareness among the public to discourage child marriages. Child marriages are reported mostly from Devarakonda, Chinthapally, Dindi, Peddavoora, Damaracharla, Nalgonda rural and Haliya mandals in Nalgonda district.

