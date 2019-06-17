Scholarship for over 200 underprivileged students in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: The Ghiasuddin Babukhan Charitable Trust on Monday announced scholarships worth Rs 5 crore for over 200 underprivileged students selected to the Hyderabad Institute of Excellence in Vikarabad for the year 2019-2021.

Every year approximately 100 students are selected and provided with free education for the two year Intermediate programme. For the HIESET-2019, 1,000 students who scored above 8.8 to 10 GPA were selected and around 200 students were shortlisted and interviewed, a press release said.

These selected students along with Intermediate degree will get intense coaching for national level engineering, medicine and NDA courses. In the last six years, the institute has inducted 600 plus scholars, who completed their two year programme, costing the trust approximately Rs 5 lakhs per student.

Chairman of the trust Ghiasuddin Babukhan, said the institute currently has over 100 students in senior Intermediate on scholarships.