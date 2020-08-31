Scholarships for economically backward students

Selected students will be eligible for a scholarship amount of Rs 6,000 per year for Intermediate and if they continue to do well, they will be given scholarship between Rs 10,000 and Rs 60,000 per year to pursue any degree course of their interest.

Hyderabad: The Sarojini Damodaran Foundation (SDF), founded by Kumari Shibulal and SD Shibulal, the co-founder of Infosys, has invited applications for its Vidyadhan scholarship programme from students belonging to economically backward families with an annual income below Rs 2 lakh.

Students must have passed Class 10 in 2020 with 90 per cent or CGPA of 9.0. Students with disabilities having a pass percentage of 75 per cent or a CGPA of 7.5 are also eligible. Selected students will be eligible for a scholarship amount of Rs 6,000 per year for Intermediate and if they continue to do well, they will be given scholarship between Rs 10,000 and Rs 60,000 per year to pursue any degree course of their interest. Those eligible can apply online (www.vidyadhan.org) till September 30. For details: [email protected] or call: 63003-91827.

