Scholarships: Magma Fincorp announces M-Scholar 2019

Hyderabad: The Magma Fincorp has announced M-Scholar 2019, which will provide scholarships to 100 deserving students for higher education at the undergraduate level.

Students who are 20-years-old and have secured 80 per cent marks in the Class XII exam and have a monthly household income less than Rs 10,000 are eligible to avail the scholarship, according to a press release.

M-Scholar launched by Magma Fincorp in 2015 offers scholarship to meritorious students from economically backward families. Over the last four years, students who have benefitted from the scholarship programme secured jobs in public sector and private organisations in key positions.

Kaushik Sinha, Head CSR at Magma Fincorp, said that the aim of the programme was to help meritorious students from the underprivileged sections of society embark on the path to attaining academic excellence through this scholarship programme.

Eligible students can send the attested photocopies of the Class XII mark sheet, income certificate and other required documents to Magma Fincorp Ltd: Corporate Communications Department, Magma Fincorp Ltd., Tower 4A, Ecospace Business Park, Ambuja Realty Campus, New Town, Kolkata – 700156. For queries related to scholarship, email: [email protected] or contact Ph: 7044033714.

