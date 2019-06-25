School auto driver caught driving drunk in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Hyderabad: An inebriated auto rickshaw driver who was carrying school children in his vehicle was caught by the police during checking on Tuesday morning.

K Venkatesh was caught by the traffic police at Gulzar Houz during the special drunk and drive check. The auto driver was carrying seven children in the vehicle from various parts of the old city and was bound for a school at Himayatnagar.

The police found the BAC level of Venkatesh as 266 mg and the vehicle was detained. The children were shifted in two other auto rickshaws to school. A case was registered against Venkatesh for driving in an inebriated condition, the traffic police said.