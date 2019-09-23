School bus fitness checkup drive held in Sircilla

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: District police along with transport officials conducted a special drive to check fitness of school and colleges buses at the junior college grounds in Sircilla on Monday.

Various aspects including engine condition, brakes, emergency exit, battery, seating capacity, emergency kits, indicators, head lights, wipers, and other components were checked. The condition of 123 buses being operated by different schools and colleges across the district was checked.

Superintendent of Police, Rahul Hegde asked drivers to be careful while driving school and college buses. Right from picking up to dropping students at their houses was the responsibility of drivers and conductors.

Carrying excess students, speed and rash driving is dangerous, he said and warned of action if anyone violates traffic norms. Stating that small mistakes would lead to a big disaster, he said there was possibility to avoid accidents by taking precautionary measures.

SP advised drivers to check their vehicles thoroughly before the drive. After dropping students at their houses, drivers should move buses only after cross checking that the students were away from the vehicle.

Moreover, driver must take care of their health and inform managements if their health condition was not good.

SP informed to take up a week-long camps in all schools and colleges to carry out eye, BP, diabetes and other tests of the drivers. District Transport Officer, Kondal Rao and others participated in the programme.

