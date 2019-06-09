School buses inspected in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: In a bid to check accidents involving school buses, the Cyberabad Police have taken up the task of inspecting these vehicles for fitness.

A team led by ACP (Traffic) Madhapur, undertook a special drive by involving all traffic inspectors and sub-inspectors in the last three days and 114 school buses were inspected. The police have asked school managements to ensure that the driver and cleaner of the school bus wear uniform as prescribed. The management or owners of the buses should see that the bus was in proper condition and a register was maintained to update the condition of the vehicle. The buses were checked for various safety and technical aspects mandated for school buses. The officials checked the emergency exit, side mirrors, first aid box etc.

The school principals were asked to regularly monitor safety issues pertaining to the school buses. “Inspections are being carried out to ensure safety of students who travel in school buses. A few unfortunate incidents had taken place involving school buses and we want to see that such things do not repeat,” said A Chandrasekhar ACP (Traffic) Madhapur.