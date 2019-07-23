School children adopt park to as part of KTR’s #GiftASmile challenge

By | Published: 3:58 pm

Hyderabad: Responding to Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao’s #GiftASmile challenge to do something meaningful on his birthday, instead of splurging money on advertisements and bouquets, school children of Solitaire Global Schools adopted a park.

Sri Janachaitanya Colony Park in Upparpally, Rajendra Nagar was adopted by the school, with the students giving a total makeover to the space.

As part of the initiative, saplings were planted in the park in addition to painting the wall and clearing the garbage. Mir Ali, Founder and Director of Solitaire Group of Schools, said, “We are doing it to create awareness among children to maintain trees for the future.”

He added that a lot of apartments were coming up in Upparpally, which was once green and they are making sure that the children carry out the habit of planting trees.

Syed Abdul Qaleeq, Supervisor in Sanitation Wing of Rajendra Nagar circle of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, said, “There are many such abandoned community parks and the school management is carrying out various community awareness programmes.”

Ali shared that they were dedicating the adoption of park to KT Rama Rao on the occasion of his birthday. Solitaire Global Schools planted more than 500 saplings in two of their schools and in the parks they adopted. They took the saplings from the GHMC.

