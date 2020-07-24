School Education Dept extends deadline for DEIED colleges affiliation

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: The School Education Department on Friday extended the last date for submission of applications for grant of affiliations (fresh/renewal) to unaided DEIED/DPSE colleges in the State for the academic year 2020-21 upto August 10.

The unaided DEIED/DPSE colleges, which have NCTE recognition for conducting DEIED/DPSE courses, can submit online applications for affiliation. For more details, visit the website https://tsscert.cgg.gov.in.

