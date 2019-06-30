School girls take part in ‘Parichay’ at Mancherial

By | Published: 12:44 am

Mancherial: The value of a currency note is not reduced if it is crushed. The value of a girl does not reduce just because she was sexually abused. This was one of the quotes used by counsellors of ‘Voice 4 Girls’ to motivate girl students.

In a first, over 1,500 girl students of 12 government schools of the district underwent a 10-day long camp organised by ‘Voice 4 Girls,’ a Hyderabad-based voluntary organisation that works for marginalised adolescent girls by imparting critical knowledge on a wide range of topics including health safety rights, self-awareness, and future planning.

“Using activities, innovative methods and teaching-learning material, the counsellors of our organisation are teaching the students of 11 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) and a Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institution on how to handle violence, take care of health, safety, self-assessment, overcome failure, leadership qualities, problem solving skills, decision making and communication skills. The camp began on June 21 and concluded on 30,” Dharani Mahalaxmi, field coordinator of programme told ‘Telangana Today.’

The coordinator said the organisation was conducted the camp in Mancherial district for the first time following directions of Collector Bharathi Hollikeri. She said the module was classified into three phases. The first phase is ‘Parichay’, second is ‘Disha’ and third one is titled ‘Sakhi’. Students who successfully complete three phases would become ‘Sakhis’ and share the knowledge with their juniors, she said.

In Mancherial’s minority residential schools for girls alone, 221 students attending classes every day. They took part in the first phase of the awareness programme, ‘Parichay’. They were be given certificates of participation on the final day where they presented cultural programmes highlighting what they have learned. The remaining phases will be held in December.

Ashra, a Class IX student told ‘Telangana Today’ that she learned how to tackle teasing and bullying by peers. She said she could now differentiate between what was right and wrong behaviour. She learnt that she should share things with trusted friends. She said that the camp was useful to the girls in many ways.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter