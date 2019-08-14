School girls tie rakhis to soldiers in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: A rakhi-tying ceremony was organised at EME centre on Wednesday wherein girl students from Oxford Grammar School, Himayatnagar and MNR School, Mehdipatnam visited and tied rakhis to the soldiers.

The students, who were accompanied by teachers also got a chance to witness the training of the soldiers and were thrilled to visit the motivation hall, archives and the museum. Colonel Debadas Nanda, Officiating Commandant, 1 EME Centre, was the chief guest on this occasion.

Later in the day, Major General N Srinivas Rao, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Sub Area and Chairman, Army College of Dental Sciences (ACDS), Secunderabad inaugurated the newly constructed girls’ hostel block at ACDS premises.

The new building which accommodates 20 rooms with attached bathrooms was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.70 crore. The accommodation can house 40 students on twin sharing basis in addition to the the existing 152-room girls hostel, a press release said.Srinivas Rao was optimistic that the new block would ease the shortage of accommodation for girls in the campus. He called upon the students to do well in their studies and make a name for themselves in the dental field, the release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .