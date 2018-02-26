School kids in Medak rescue peacock

By | Published: 1:02 am

Medak: Schoolchildren, who noticed a sick peacock on the outskirts of Suraram village of Chinna Shankarampet, handed over it to forest officials with the help of police on Sunday.

The children first took the bird to a police station where the cops helped them take it to the forest officials. Sub-Inspector Prakash Goud appreciated the gesture of the students.

The Ramayanpet Forest officials have sent the peacock to a veterinary hospital for necessary treatment. “The peacock will be released into the forest once it recovers,” the officials said.