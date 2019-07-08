School mere gully mei!

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Taking a step ahead to fortify the rehabilitation of children from slums around Hyderabad, Chotuu ki Education (CKE) has recently come up with yet another initiative.The three-year-old volunteer-driven NGO has been synonymous with eradicating child labour and begging by exercising the right to education. And now, city-based design consultancy Arcadis has fast-tracked CKE’s previously established schooling project.

Funded by Arcadis through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) process, CKE is now looking at effectively bettering the literacy among kids from the slum areas and are hopeful that the initiative would aid them to join regular schools through professional teachers.According to the old model, children of slum residents, dropouts and those employed to beg alms across the city were being schooled in the weekends to act as a bridge course to continue their education in mainstream schools.

With the new ‘Education for All’ project, the weekend classes have been upgraded to a regular school model, employing two full-time educators to guide the kids better, to keep teaching intact for all six days of the week.“Till date, we have succeeded in re-joining 30 kids, all of whom are successfully continuing their studies. One student has cleared her tenth boards with flying colours,” says the founder of CKE, Yuvaneshwari K. Calling it “a milestone achievement for CKE”, Yuva further adds that the initiative will be providing free meals for students under the project.

Elaborating on the CSR funds allocated for the project, Yuva says, “CSR funds have been granted for a year for mainstreaming 20 kids to school by 2020. And CKE has constructed an informal school with two classrooms inside the Miyapur slum.”Apart from this, CKE’s secondary objective is to teach computer science in Government schools where their dropouts will be continuing their education. The organisation is currently on the lookout for volunteers who can take the project forward in other parts of Hyderabad.“After visiting this school, you start appreciating the little things in life. I’m happy to see the real picture for the slum kids and ‘Education for All’ is a vision to be realised,” says an Arcadis representative.