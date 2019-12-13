School teacher sexually harasses girls, booked in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Hyderabad: The Neredmet police on Friday registered a case against a teacher of a government high school for allegedly sexually harassing girl students.

According to the police, the suspect Jagadishwar, who teaches social studies, was sexually harassing class VII students and misbehaving with them for the last few days, the students alleged. Unable to bear this anymore, one of the students lodged a complaint with the Neredmet police.

Based on the complaint, the police booked a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act r/w Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. No arrest was made yet, the police said.

