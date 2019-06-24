School watchman arrested for sexually assaulting class 5 student in Godavarikhani

By | Published: 12:06 am

Peddapalli: A school watchman-cum-sweeper was arrested by the police on charges of sexually assaulting a girl studying in class 5, in Godavarikhani on Monday.

According to the police, the incident came to light when the girl studying in Gandhi Park Primary School, Gandhinagar, refused to go to school. She had also refused to go to school on Saturday. When the girl’s parents questioned her, she revealed the matter to them stating that the watchman identified as Sarwar had sexually abused her on June 21 (Friday).

Enraged over the incident, the girl’s parents and relatives went to school and thrashed the watchman before handing him over to police.

After coming to know about the incident, DCP Sudarshan Goud, ACP Umender and other police officers rushed to the spot and enquired about the incident with school staff. Police launched an investigation after registering a case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter