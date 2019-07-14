SchoolApply’s first centre at Gachibowli

By | Published: 9:46 pm

Hyderabad: SchoolApply, the online platform that helps Indian students pursue studies abroad, has launched its students centre at Gachbowli on Saturday.

On the occasion of the launch, the first 20 students received a free ‘Go Abroad’ SchoolApply package worth Rs 35,000 and one lucky winner received the ivy package worth over Rs 1 Lakh, a press release said.

The centre will provide students on-site admissions support and guidance and expert advisors will help them shortlist the right schools and programs to apply to.

The SchoolApply facility will utilise its vast network of international digital application platform and local experience to provide exclusive services to students from Hyderabad and elsewhere.

“Pursuing education abroad is a dream that many students have, but achieving that goal is often difficult without the right support. We look forward to accompanying students on their path to study abroad to any of the 4,000 schools we can offer,” SchoolApply Hyderabad’s Managing Director, Upender Reddy said.

The online platform provides personalised university guidance that helps Indian students get accepted and enrolled into their dream university abroad. “We are excited and proud about helping all aspiring students of Hyderabad,” says SchoolApply CEO Daniel Bjarne.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter