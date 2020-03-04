Schoolchildren take part in competitions at Nehru Zoological Park

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: To promote the importance of sustaining all life on earth, World Wildlife Day was celebrated at Nehru Zoological Park, on Tuesday.

The theme for this year ‘Sustaining of all life on earth’ was explained to the visitors and school children through talk shows and quiz programmes were also conducted on the theme. The visitors were given information on various animal species including Asiatic lions, Royal Bengal tiger, leopards, bears, lion tailed macaques and birds as well as livelihoods of people living closest to nature.

The Zoo Education Officer, G Swetha said ‘World Wildlife Day’ was celebrated every year to ensure sustainable use of resources and conservation of land and groundwater to stop loss of biodiversity. This year was also known as ‘Bio-diversity super year’ which would witness several major global events aimed at conserving the biodiversity of the planet, she said.

