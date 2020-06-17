Schools across Telangana switch to online mode

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: With the Covid-19 pandemic showing no sign of relenting and no timeline yet from officials on reopening educational institutions, several private and corporate schools across the State have begun online classes.

The virtual classes, which are likely to be the new normal, have come as a different experience for teachers, students and parents. In most schools, just like the pre-lockdown days, classes are starting as early as 8.30 am or 9 am. By allocating 40 minutes to one hour for each class, some schools are stretching the classwork for about four to five hours in a day for high school students. A few private and corporate school managements are restricting it to two or three hours for students in the primary sections.

Most private and corporate schools are relying on video conference applications including Zoom and Google Meeting. Separate applications like Google Docs and Google Classroom are being used for assigning projects or assignments or homework to students. In fact, some corporate schools have come up with their own applications for giving out homework and students have to submit the same through the application.

However, many complain that the online classes are being plagued with technical, broadband connectivity and power supply issues. Due to these problems, students lose out on precious time in the ‘class’ besides irking the teacher because they have repeatedly go through the re-joining process after the connection gets cut.

“It’s entirely a new experience for my children. For my elder child, two classes are conducted in a staggered manner one in the morning and evening but for my younger child classes start in the morning. Though they are learning, it’s really tiresome for them to sit before the screen for long hours. I think in the long run, these classes might affect their health,” said Sanjay Kumar, a parent with children in Class IV and VII.

There are some as K Venkat Sainath who vehemently oppose such classes. “We do not understand why the schools are in a hurry to commence the new academic year with online classes when the government has neither granted permission nor given guidelines on the same,” said Sainath, whose kid is studying in a convent school.

