Schools, colleges reopen to new normal in Telangana

Maximum of 50% teaching and non-teaching staff permitted to attend duty

By | Published: 12:06 am 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Schools and colleges across the State commenced on Monday with a maximum of 50 per cent of teachers. Education Department had permitted a maximum of 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to schools/colleges for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work from September 21. The order has been issued by the department as per Unlock-4 guidelines and is applicable to schools and colleges which are outside containment zones only.

Accordingly, the school managements have categorised the work of the teaching and non-teaching staff. The managements have assigned school duty to teachers on alternate days, while a few colleges are following the odd/even number as per the attendance register book.

The teachers were asked to create content for online digital classes and were instructed to monitor whether students are viewing the digital classes being telecast through Doordarshan Yadagiri and T-Network channels. The teachers were asked to prepare worksheets to assess the learning levels of students.

“Schools have started commencing with a maximum of 50 per cent attendance of teachers. The school duty has been assigned to teachers on the alternate days. The teachers are monitoring digital classes, clearing doubts of students over the phone, and preparing worksheets for students. Some schools are facing sanitation issues due to lack of sweepers and scavengers. This issue should be addressed at the earliest,” said Chava Ravi, general secretary, Telangana State United Teachers Federation.

Government Junior Colleges have started admitting students into the first-year intermediate courses. For those who have smart phones, the junior lecturers are holding virtual classes, and for others, the digital classes are being broadcast through Doordarshan Yadagiri channel.

“The colleges started with 50 per cent staff. We are giving online classes through Zoom app to students who have smartphones. WhatsApp and SMSs groups have been created to clear doubts of students. Apart from sending digital classes schedule, the lecturers are monitoring whether students are viewing such classes on the TV,” said K Krishna Kumar, principal, Government Junior College, Narayankhed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .