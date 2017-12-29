Schools asked to inculcate kids about Telugu culture and traditions

By | Published: 5:03 pm 5:11 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Chief priest of Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple Nallamdeegal Narsimhacharyulu on Friday said that the schools should play their role in enriching the Telugu culture and traditions in addition to ensuring quality education to the students.

Narsimhacharyulu has released a calendar-2018, brought out by SVN Montessori School at a programme in Yadagirigutta.

Speaking on the occasion, the temple Chief priest has underlined the need to pass on our culture and traditions to the future generations. He opined that school could play a crucial role in it. He has also appreciated the management of SVN Montessori School for maintaining good standards in the curricula and academic atmosphere for the last 24 years. He felt that the educational institutions should work with a goal to shape the bright future to the students by encouraging skills in them.

The founder of the school Gottiparthi Bhasker Goud told that they have been working with a special academic plan to inculcate interests in the students on education as well as encouraging them to participate in extra curricula activities. He has also pointed out that they have introduced digital class rooms in their school first in the district in the year 2015.

Educationalist Jaya Mohanacharya, school principal G Madhuri and others were also attended the programme.