Telanagana: School re-opening postponed to june 12 due to hot summer

By | Published: 7:02 pm 7:07 pm

Hyderabad: Giving much-needed relief to students from the scorching heat, the State government has decided to re-open schools from June 12 and not from June 1 as was scheduled earlier.

The government took this decision in view of the prevailing heat conditions in the State. A memo has been issued on Friday by Dr. Janardhan Reddy, Secretary, Education Department, postponing the re-opening of schools. Reddy asked the Commissioner of School Education to take necessary action in this regard.

So far, the summer has been harsh across the State with the temperatures soaring above 45 degree Celsius in some places, while in the capital, it crossed 43 degree Celsius.

