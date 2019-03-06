Schools told to install wireless phones for emergency

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: The Directorate of School Education instructed all schools, including the private ones, to install wireless telephone sets on their premises.

The wireless phone, which works one way, is directly connected to the call centre set up at the Directorate and students can use the device to raise complaints or give feedback.

It can also be used for contacting the police, fire department and ambulance in case of an emergency in the school.

The schools were asked to set up wireless phones, which have GSM quad-band frequency of 850/900/1800/1900 MHz. All calls would be recorded.

“The new system will help prevent occurrence of any untoward incidents in the school premises,” an official said.

Already, this system is being implemented by the Directorate in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas across the State and now is being extended to all schools.

Meanwhile, the Chief Election Office decided to distribute 25 lakh Sankalp Pathras (Form 6) to students in class VI to X. Students will give the forms to their families for enrolling as a voter. The filled-in forms should be submitted to the District Education Officer, who will send them to the Chief Election Office through the Directorate of School Education.

A cash prize of Rs 2 lakh each was announced for government and private schools, which get maximum acknowledgement of Sankalp Pathras as encouragement. This apart, instructions were issued to District Education Officers to arrange railing and ramps for the disabled and senior citizens ahead of the ensuing Parliamentary elections.