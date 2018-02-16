Schools in TS asked to upload student data

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Directorate of Government Examinations on Thursday issued a notification informing that the data pertaining to regular and vocational students for the SSC public examinations, March 2018 has been made available on website www.bse.telangana.gov.in.

The formative assessment (internal) marks uploading process by schools started from February 12. All school headmasters in the State were requested to upload students’ formative assessment marks on or before February 26.

NTSE releases second level list

A list of selected candidates for second level (national level) of National Talent Search Examination has been made available on website http://bse.telangana.gov.in, according to a notification issued by the Directorate of Government Examinations on Thursday. The NTS Stage II examination is scheduled to be held on May 13 and candidates can download hall tickets from the NCERT website www.ncert.nic.in in April.

Information regarding the modifications of NTS Stage II examination is also available on website http://bse.telangana.gov.in, the notification said.