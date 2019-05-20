Science admissions at GITAM

By | Published: 12:39 am 6:09 pm

Hyderabad: GITAM School of Science of GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad has started accepting applications for admission into its BSc. and MSc. programmes for the academic year 2019-20.

Applications are invited for B.Sc. (Blended) course which is being offered in collaboration with the University of Melbourne (UoM), Australia. The admission process for BSc programmes with Chemistry, Physics and Statistics as one of the core subjects – and Mathematics and Computer Science as common subjects and MSc Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry and Organic Chemistry programmes have also commenced.

The GITAM in a press release said BSc (Blended) has an innovative curriculum which integrates four major disciplines of science (Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Biology) into a common curriculum for all students for two year. It is followed by a strategic but diverse choice of major streams in third year.

The UoM will recognise the BSc (Blended), and graduates will be eligible to apply for postgraduate science programmes at the UoM on an equivalent basis.

Candidates with a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent marks in group (optional) subjects in the qualifying examination are eligible to apply for undergraduate programmes

More information can be obtained by contacting on 08455-221372 / 90006 38872 or visit hydgss.gitam.edu.

